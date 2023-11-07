His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, confirmed that the UAE is under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, places the interests of the nation and the citizen at the top of its priorities, and is keen to provide all means of support for vital files and sectors, to be a basic pillar for the advancement and progress of society.

This came during a meeting of His Highness with the secretaries of the executive councils of the emirates, in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Al Gergawi, the Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Maryam Al Hammadi, and the Undersecretary of the Presidential Office for the Government Affairs Sector, Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, within the current session of the annual meetings of the government of the country. Emirates, which is held in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of more than 500 government figures at the federal and local levels.

His Highness stressed the importance of enhancing joint work and cooperation between the executive councils in the emirates of the country, to accelerate the pace of growth in various vital priority sectors, and to coordinate government efforts at the federal and local levels, to achieve national goals.

The meeting discussed a number of important topics, most notably the Emiratisation file, which is at the forefront of the leadership’s concerns and priorities, as a solid foundation for the sustainable development process and enhancing the country’s competitiveness regionally and globally.

It is worth noting that the Emiratisation file achieved important results in the number and type of jobs for citizens in the private sector, as the “NAFES” program formed a driving force for developing the national economic system, by strengthening the partnership between the government and private sectors. The program provided benefits and successful mechanisms to encourage Emirati citizens to work in the private sector.

The meeting discussed a set of means and mechanisms to support the efforts and programs of “NAFES” and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to accelerate the achievement of Emiratisation goals. The most prominent outputs of the program since its launch in September 2021 were also reviewed.

The meeting discussed the importance of raising the level of federal and local coordination to enhance the country’s position as a global economic center, and working to maintain the attractiveness of the investment environment in the country, allowing for the continuation of foreign direct investment flows.

The attendees discussed the necessity of developing integrated national strategies to develop the investment landscape in the country, relying on the great capabilities and distinguished position that the UAE enjoys as one of the most important economic, financial and investment destinations in the region and the world, as flows in 2022 reached unprecedented record numbers in the country’s history. With a value of $23 billion, an increase of 10%, compared to 2021, which is the highest number ever recorded by the country in one year.

At the level of the legislative structure, the attendees discussed ways to complete the program to modernize the legislative system in the country, and provide it with laws that meet the requirements of the current and future stages, especially in light of the rapid changes taking place in the economic sectors, and the emergence of new sectors that need a legal framework that enables them to benefit from the great components of the sectors of the economy of the future. .

The meeting included ways to support national and local statistics centers, to ensure the provision of data for the various sectors at the level of each emirate, which contributes to the continuity of sustainable development, and to support the decision-making process at the federal and local levels, relying on accurate and reliable statistical data and figures.

The participants stressed the importance of strengthening coordination in economic policies, legislation, procedures and systems at the federal and local levels, which contributes to enhancing the country’s competitiveness regionally and globally, and continuing momentum in various economic sectors.