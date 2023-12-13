His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office, affirmed that the historic “UAE Agreement” at the conclusion of COP28 is an exceptional moment in the process of climate action.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “The historic “UAE Agreement” agreed upon by the world at the conclusion of “COP28” represents an exceptional moment in the process of international climate action in which the world stands up to its responsibilities to address the repercussions of climate change. A new international path to protect planet Earth. The UAE has succeeded in leading the world to reach it for a better future for future generations.”