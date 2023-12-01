His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, said that December 2, 1971 witnessed the dawn of the union of the UAE at the hands of the late founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, And his fellow founders, may God have mercy on them, it represented the beginning of a historical era, and a blessed start for a young country after the word and will were united, and hearts and minds converged around a leadership that sought – with all sincerity – to always put the UAE at the forefront.

He added that this was achieved through the stability and economic prosperity that the country enjoys, foreign relations extending across the continents of the world, and the successful regional and international partnerships it established, based on the principles of moderation, cooperation and mutual respect, promoting the values ​​of tolerance, peace and dialogue, and achieving common interests.

His Highness said in his speech on the occasion of the 52nd Federation Day of the UAE: “On this national occasion that is dear to all of our hearts, I extend my sincere congratulations and highest expressions of loyalty to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the captain and master of the nation’s ship. He is leading our country with confidence towards broad horizons filled with further progress and prosperity, within a comprehensive renaissance in all fields whose chapters continue year after year, within the framework of a proud state with a strong structure, whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and whose foundations were raised by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. For him, the deceased of the nation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, we pray to God to bestow His mercy on the departed of our founding fathers who were loyal to their people and devoted themselves to the advancement of their nation.”

His Highness praised the fruits of the federal march over 52 years, and the remarkable economic, political, cultural and social achievements it produced, all of which serve the interests of building the human being, so that he can play his role in building the state, the process of comprehensive sustainable development and the preservation of its identity and culture, for a more prosperous present and a bright tomorrow. Continue In which the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, pave its way towards a promising future.

His Highness said at the conclusion of his speech: “On this national occasion – the most prestigious in the history of our nation and our proud state – we recall the chapters of a triumphant and successful march by all standards, written by great men who were loyal to their country and gave their lives for it to advance and rise. We ask God Almighty to preserve our country’s president and the leader of its path, and to guide – On the path of truth – his steps to lead our journey, so that our dear homeland remains proud and proud and its children live in prosperity, security, safety and reassurance.

• We recall the chapters of a triumphant, successful march by all standards written by great men who were loyal to their country and gave their lives to advance and rise.