His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, received a delegation from the Cooperative Union of Fishermen’s Associations in the country, accompanied by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak.

During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness was briefed by the delegation on the federation’s role in supporting fishermen, and its initiatives to encourage them to continue practicing this profession, in addition to the challenges it faces and practical solutions to them, in addition to its role in preserving fish wealth and the fishing profession, which is linked to… With the heritage of the UAE society. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the state’s leadership attaches great importance to providing all means of support and encouragement to fishermen in order to maintain the prosperity of this vital activity, which is one of the economic and social tributaries of the state. His Highness added that fish wealth represents an important pillar of food security. Work should be strengthened to develop and sustain it for current and future generations, in addition to ensuring the sustainability of the marine environment.

For its part, the delegation expressed its thanks and appreciation for the continuous support provided by the wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to fishermen, who played a major role in developing this sector, and preserving and sustaining the fishing profession, appreciating the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, regarding the affairs of fishermen, and his keenness to listen to them and overcome the challenges facing this profession, in which an important sector of the nation’s people work.