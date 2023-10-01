His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, stressed the importance of the role of “The Soldier Magazine” and other specialized national publications in enriching the reader’s culture in the Emirates, and enhancing their cognitive awareness, especially members of our armed forces, through Studies, research and reports that analyze and research the most important contemporary issues and vital topics, through an elite group of the most prominent writers and specialists in the defense and security field from various parts of the world.

In his speech on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the launch of “Al Jundi” magazine, His Highness congratulated its editorial board and all its employees on the occasion of its golden jubilee, extending his greetings and appreciation to everyone who contributed to its founding and who participated with their thoughts and sincere work in fulfilling its national mission and its development process over five decades.

His Highness said that the magazine was characterized throughout its long journey by its constructive presentation based on knowledge and reliability until it became an integral part of the conscious national media system that keeps pace with the state’s vision and aspirations for the future, and I am confident that it will continue its national and cognitive role with the same seriousness, depth and credibility during the coming years.

He added, “We live in an era of rapid change and transformation in various fields, and therefore I look forward to further keeping pace with this development in the coming years, whether at the level of the magazine’s form or content, especially with regard to benefiting from the great opportunities that technology provides for development, modernization, and enhancing interaction with… The audience”.

His Highness expressed his wishes of success to “Al Jundi” magazine and those responsible for it and continued success during its future journey.