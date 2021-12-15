Abu Dhabi (WAM)

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the fifty-first session and the eleventh female pilot course, from the pilot candidates, at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, where this session included candidates from sister countries, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Sudan.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, on this occasion, that Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the efforts of the sons of the UAE Armed Forces, has made great strides towards excellence and exclusivity and achieved a leading reputation in the field of training and keeping pace with the latest technologies and systems followed globally in this The field, a university with superiority between the quality of academic qualification and military competence. His Highness stressed that the skills and knowledge acquired by graduates of this prestigious college should represent a greater motivation and incentive for them to contribute diligently and sincerely to building the nation, enhance loyalty to the leadership, strive to preserve the security and stability of the country and raise its flag flying in the sky. His Highness congratulated the new batch of Khalifa bin Zayed Air College graduates, wishing all its members success in their tasks and their future, and hoping that they would set a good example for their fellow countrymen.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, a number of officials, senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the police, military attachés in the embassies of brotherly and friendly countries to the State and the families of the graduates.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then verses from the Holy Quran were recited, then the graduates passed in front of the main podium in the form of a military parade distinguished by military and physical skills. The Head of State, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him,” “to preserve the security and independence of our state, to protect its borders and sky, to obey orders issued by their superiors and implement them on land, sea and air, and to protect their weapons.”

Brigadier General Pilot Butti Ali Saif Al Neyadi, Commander of the Khalifa bin Zayed Air College, delivered a speech on this occasion in which he welcomed the sponsor of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and thanked him for honoring the graduation ceremony.

He said: It is a source of pride and pleasure for us to have you join us in our celebration of the graduation of the fifty-first session, and the eleventh female course, from the candidates who have completed the requirements for obtaining a bachelor’s degree in my specialization: aeronautical sciences and technical support with all air cooperation and air partnerships. We are also pleased that this session includes a number of candidates from sister countries, who are from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Sudan.

He explained that due to the continuous development in the academic and military fields, since its establishment, the Khalifa bin Zayed Air College has pursued a distinguished educational and training path that keeps pace with every development of technology in the various fields of aviation, thanks to the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Leader The Armed Forces, may God protect him, and the continuous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which made it today compete in its leadership of the most prestigious air colleges in the world. He said that the graduates represent the real wealth of the state, so we were keen to develop their military and academic skills alike, by combining academic and military quality.

He stressed that the continuous support of our leadership, and its insightful vision, made us reach the successes and distinctions we are in. All thanks and gratitude to our wise leadership.

He pointed out that the adoption by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) of December 2 as a world day for the future, on an occasion that the world celebrates in conjunction with the country’s celebration of the fiftieth National Day… is a victory for the efforts of the UAE and its leadership and in appreciation of the state and its leading role globally over the past fifty years. In industry and building the future, and its high readiness in the future sectors, in addition to its proactive policies and projects that enabled it to make plans for its future generations.

He addressed the graduates, saying: You are the bet of the present and the makers of the future. The time of harvest has come, for planting that lasted for three years, so I congratulate you for having passed the stages of military training and academic education.. which came as the culmination of sincere effort and hard work. And you – my children – must fulfill the duty of the oath of allegiance that you have taken, and let your motto be: / God – the homeland – the head of state /.

Then His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the outstanding students in the course and congratulated them on their creativity and excellence, wished them success in their scientific career within the ranks of our valiant armed forces and urged them to perform their national duty with efficiency, determination and sincerity. After that, the flag was handed over from the 51st to the 52nd session, accompanied by the flag oath to keep it raised high.

The ceremony concluded with the permission of the commander of the graduate queue from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the sponsor of the ceremony, to leave, as he left the field of celebration in the form of a military parade in which all the meanings of pride, pride and high efficiency that appeared on the graduates of the sons and daughters of the homeland. Then the Knights team presented air shows that won everyone’s approval, and HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, took memorial photos with the graduates.