His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan for his role in strengthening the national media system, which was evident in the issuance of the media law under his leadership of the National Office. For information, and developing an integrated national strategy that includes the federal and local levels.

His Highness said through his official account on the social networking site “X” “Twitter” previously: “Sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan for his role in strengthening the national media system, which was demonstrated in the issuance of the media law under his leadership of the National Media Office, and the development of an integrated national strategy.” It includes the federal and local levels, and presenting an influential narrative during the COP28 conference. We wish him success in his new career as Chairman of the Board of Directors of 2 Point Zero. And all the best to Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed for continuing the process of development and achievement of the media sector in the country.