His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Today, I reviewed the most important initiatives of the Emirati Competitiveness Council to enhance the participation of citizens in the private sector. I thank all partners for their role and fruitful cooperation. We are keen to intensify work to achieve more accomplishments during the coming period in this vital file.”