His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Emirati Competitiveness Council”, reviewed the most prominent results achieved by the Council and the “Nafis” program during the past three years with the aim of enhancing the participation of citizens in the private sector.

During his meeting with the UAE National Competitiveness Council team at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness listened to an explanation of the latest developments and the most important initiatives implemented by the Council during the current year to achieve its goals, as the number of citizens in the private sector at the end of July 2024 reached more than 113,000 citizens, while the number of citizens who joined the private sector since the launch of “Nafis” and are still working until the end of July 2024 reached about 81,000.

The team also reviewed the financial and economic impact of the “Nafis” programme and the qualitative shift it brought about in changing concepts regarding citizens’ work in the private sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the Council during the previous period and the results it achieved and the qualitative initiatives it implemented aimed at supporting national cadres and enabling them to work in the private sector. His Highness valued the existing cooperation between the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council and its partners from the government sectors and private sector companies, whose cooperation and commitment had an important impact on the Emiratisation file in the country. His Highness directed the importance of intensifying efforts to enhance citizens’ opportunities in the private sector work system.

For his part, His Excellency Ghanem Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Competitiveness Council, praised the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and the diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to achieve the Council’s goals and aspirations, stressing that the Council seeks to embody the directives of the wise leadership by qualifying, training and employing citizens in the private sector. He pointed out the keenness of the Council’s work team to achieve more achievements and desired results that meet the aspirations of the wise leadership in cooperation with strategic partners.