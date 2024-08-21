His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, reviewed the most prominent results achieved by the Council and the “Nafis” program over the past three years with the aim of enhancing the participation of citizens in the private sector. During his meeting with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council team at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness listened to an explanation of the latest developments and the most important initiatives implemented by the Council during the current year to achieve its goals, as the number of citizens in the private sector by the end of July 2024 exceeded 113,000 citizens, while the number of citizens who joined the private sector since the launch of “Nafis” and are still working until the end of July 2024 reached about 81,000.

The team also reviewed the financial and economic impact of the “Nafis” programme and the qualitative shift it has brought about in changing concepts regarding citizens’ work in the private sector. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the Council’s efforts during the previous period and the results it has achieved and the qualitative initiatives it has implemented to support and empower national cadres to work in the private sector. His Highness valued the existing cooperation between the UAE Competitiveness Council and its partners from the government and private sectors, whose cooperation and commitment had a significant impact on the Emiratisation file in the country. His Highness directed the importance of intensifying efforts to enhance citizens’ opportunities in the private sector work system.

For his part, His Excellency Ghanem Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Competitiveness Council, praised the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to achieve the Council’s goals and aspirations, stressing that the Council seeks to embody the directives of the wise leadership by qualifying, training and employing citizens in the private sector. He pointed out the keenness of the Council’s work team to achieve more accomplishments and desired results that meet the aspirations of the wise leadership in cooperation with strategic partners.