His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), reviewed the most important indicators and achievements of the Authority’s strategic plan 2022-2025, which aims to stimulate the agriculture and food sector and increase its contribution to the gross domestic product of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, within the framework of the Abu Dhabi government’s vision towards building a diversified economy, enabling sustainable agricultural development, and achieving global leadership in food security.

This came during His Highness’s meeting with a delegation of leaders from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority in His Highness’s office at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The percentage of achieving strategic indicators reached 97.6%, while the percentage of achieving strategic projects reached 98.7%. The plan witnessed the completion of several strategic projects, including developing a roadmap for the agricultural genome, developing a sustainable agricultural development plan, launching the food facility evaluation program (Zadna), developing the agriculture and food security data platform, in addition to the air monitoring project on farms, launching a comprehensive program to reduce food loss and waste, implementing a detailed model for smart support, and establishing the reference center for camel diseases, which is the first in the world.

During the meeting, the results of the competitive indicators were reviewed, as the Emirate of Abu Dhabi achieved a rate of 96% in the food safety index, and a rate of 48.8% in the agricultural sustainability index during the year 2023.

The value of the food loss and waste index, which is measured for the first time in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reached 162 kg per person in the emirate, according to the Economist report. In addition to the biosecurity index, the first of its kind in the world, which was launched in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), to measure the level of biosecurity in the areas of plant and animal health, food safety and the environment in an integrated manner.

His Highness was also briefed on the most prominent achievements of the Authority in the agricultural sector, both animal and plant, during 2023. The agricultural sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP amounted to AED 14.5 billion, and the total agricultural production amounted to 344,228 tons, while the area of ​​farms amounted to 827,325 dunums, and the number of forest and fruit trees planted was 1,636,959 trees, and the number of farms that obtained the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certificate was 1,530 farms, while water consumption in the agricultural sector decreased to 1.89 billion cubic meters, compared to two billion cubic meters in 2019. These data confirm the steady progress in the activities of the agricultural sector over previous years.