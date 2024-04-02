His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, received employees of a number of local and federal authorities and a number of ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries.

During the Ramadan Iftar banquet held at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, His Highness exchanged cordial conversations and best wishes with the attendees for the remainder of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking God Almighty to grant the Emirates and its people the blessings of security, safety and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Sheikh. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness and the attendees discussed the virtues of the blessed month of Ramadan, including its meanings of goodness and compassion, and the importance of promoting the values ​​of communication, compassion, and giving that are rooted in the UAE society.

The banquet was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, and a number of senior officials.