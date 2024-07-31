His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received in his office at Qasr Al Watan today His Excellency Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the UAE.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Vietnam and ways to enhance them in all fields, including economic and developmental, to achieve the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples. The meeting touched on a number of issues and topics of common interest.