Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed discussed with Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki ways to develop bilateral cooperation relations between the UAE and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially in the sports aspects, programs and joint initiatives, and ways to enhance and develop them, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Ahmed bin Jumah Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Ahmed Mohammed Al Hamiri, Secretary General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and His Excellency Hamad Abdulrahman Al-Midfa, Secretary-General of the Federal Supreme Council Affairs in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Head of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State