His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received today at Qasr Al Watan, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency George Villa and his accompanying delegation, hoping that this visit would contribute to strengthening and developing relations between the UAE and the Republic of Malta in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations in various fields and economic, investment and development sectors, and ways to develop them in a way that achieves common interests between the two friendly countries, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common concern.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a lunch banquet in honor of the President of the Republic of Malta and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

On the Maltese side, His Excellency Ian Burg, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade, Her Excellency Maria Camilleri Callia, Ambassador of Malta to the country, and a number of senior officials attended the event.