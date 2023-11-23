Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, received the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri, accompanied by the Minister of State for Public Education and Technology. The applicant is Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri.

During the meeting that took place in the presidential office, His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with the delegation, praising the tireless efforts made by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center team to achieve the “Ambition of Zayed 2”, through the historic mission that recorded in the name of the UAE the longest space mission in Arab history, and urged them to Continuing to support the nation’s journey with more gains that serve its aspirations and the vision of its leadership towards the future, praising the one-team spirit that distinguished them, which had a great impact on achieving ambitions and achievements in this vital field.

His Highness was briefed by the delegation on the UAE’s future projects in the space sector, and the center’s plans during the next stage, in addition to the “Emirates Astronaut Programme,” which aims to develop a national team of astronauts to participate in manned exploration flights, and other programs.

The delegation included the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Yousef Hamad Al Shaibani, and the Director General of the Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri.

