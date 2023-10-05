His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, received His Excellency Ricardo Cabrisas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investments of the Republic of Cuba.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the UAE and Cuba and opportunities to enhance it and develop its prospects in all fields, especially economic, trade, investment, development and renewable energy, which are consistent with the priorities of the two countries in achieving sustainable development and prosperity for their friendly peoples in a way that serves Their common interests.

His Highness and the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Khalid Muhammad Salem Al Amma Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and His Excellency Muhammad Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the guest, which includes: His Excellency Juan Carlos Garcia, Minister of Tourism, His Excellency Deborah Rivas Saavedra, Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, His Excellency Norberto Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the UAE, and Carlos Miguel Hernandez, Director General of Bilateral Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.