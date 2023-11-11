His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, received the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the country, Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri. During the meeting that took place in the presidential office, His Highness discussed with the Qatari ambassador the fraternal relations and ways to enhance cooperation and joint work between the two countries in various fields, in order to achieve their mutual interests and bring good to their brotherly peoples. The meeting also touched on a number of topics of common interest.