His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, said that promoting children’s rights, protection and care represents “a fundamental priority for the UAE, with the legislation and laws it has enacted and the relevant institutions it has established.”

His Highness added, in a post on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), that “celebrating Emirati Children’s Day is an opportunity to confirm our commitment to employing all efforts to achieve this goal, based on the belief that children are the future of the nation and investing in them is an investment in building this future.”