His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the members of our armed forces who sacrifice their lives and blood to protect and preserve the homeland within its borders, the achievements of its people and the sovereignty of its state. This country will remain united and lofty, stepping with determination and confidence towards the future, consolidating a victorious march whose building was laid by the Founding Fathers, may God rest their souls, who realized with keen vision the role of unified national armies, under one leadership and one flag, in the renaissance of peoples and the building of nations.

His Highness said, in a speech he addressed to the “Dir’ al-Watan” magazine on the forty-seventh anniversary of the unification of our armed forces: “On this day, the sixth of May 2023, when our country, people and leadership, celebrates the forty-seventh anniversary of the unification of our armed forces, we raise the highest verses of appreciation and gratitude to my master His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, may God protect them all, for their efforts to upgrade the capabilities of our armed forces and care for its members, retirees, and families of its martyrs, which made our country an oasis of security and reassurance. And enabled it to move forward with the implementation of its giant development and service projects, and build its balanced foreign relations, as well as an effective and recognized contribution to international efforts to maintain peace and security, combat terrorism, and help in areas of disasters and conflicts.

His Highness said: “In the memory of this glorious day, we raise our hands, supplicating and praying for the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the state and the first supreme commander of our national army, and for his successor, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, calling for mercy and forgiveness for them, and for the first generation of Emirati leaders, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers who laid the foundations for this army, whose faith, capabilities, readiness and professionalism make nations proud.. and gratitude to our martyrs who sacrificed their blood and lives for the homeland.. and these sacrifices will remain ingrained in the nation’s memory, immortalized in the conscience of its citizens, a symbol of pride and heroism, and a source of pride And pride.”

