Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Fifty Preparedness Committee, said: The commencement of commercial operation of the first peaceful nuclear energy plants today represents good signs and blessings.

His Highness added in a tweet on Twitter: It is one of the foundational achievements of the crossing for the next fifty years of the long life of our country .. Long live our Emirates, long live Emirati arms and productive minds.