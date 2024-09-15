On the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, called for goodness, security and peace to prevail in the Islamic nation and the entire world.

His Highness said on the X platform: “On the anniversary of the birth of our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, we recall his great character, noble qualities, and the values ​​of goodness and mercy that his eternal message carried to humanity. On this occasion, I pray to God Almighty to spread goodness, security, and peace to the Islamic nation and the entire world.”