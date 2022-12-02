His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, said that on the fifty-first National Day, we recall with pride the milestones of the blessed march of our country.

His Highness wrote in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “On our fifty-first National Day, we proudly evoke the milestones of our country’s blessed march and proudly recall the sacrifices of the founding fathers. May God protect the UAE and perpetuate it with the blessings of security, goodness and prosperity.»