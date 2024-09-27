Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, offered his condolences to the nation’s martyrs: Nahyan Abdullah Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Nasser Mohammed Yousef Abdullah Al Balushi, Abdulaziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji, and Ahmed Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, from Members of the Armed Forces who were involved in an accident while performing their duty in the country, during His Highness’s visit to the funeral councils in the areas of Al Shamkha in Abu Dhabi, Al Raqaib and Al Hamidiya in the Emirate of Ajman, and in Dibba Al Fujairah in the Emirate of Fujairah.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs, also offered his condolences to the families of the nation’s martyrs and their families.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the honorable martyrs of the Emirates, praying to God Almighty to cover them with His vast mercy, forgiveness, and satisfaction, and to dwell them in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their relatives and families with patience and solace. Their Highnesses were accompanied, while offering condolences, by a number of senior officials from the Presidential Office.

• Mansour bin Zayed visited funeral councils in Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Fujairah.