His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, offered his condolences to the martyr, Colonel Mohammed Mubarak Al Mansouri, a member of the UAE Armed Forces, who was martyred after he and a number of UAE soldiers were exposed to a terrorist act in the Republic of Somalia, during Performing their duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces.

During his visit to the funeral hall in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the nation’s martyr, asking God Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy and forgiveness and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace. His Highness praised what the martyr provided during his national career in serving his country and his dedication and sincerity in preserving On his security and gains.