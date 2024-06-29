His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, expressed his condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “My sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa, asking God Almighty for her mercy and forgiveness and for the honorable family patience and solace.”