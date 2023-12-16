His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, mourned His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who passed away today, Saturday.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “My sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the honorable Al-Sabah family and our brotherly Kuwaiti people on the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, after a prosperous life spent in the service of his country, his people, and the Arab and Islamic nations.. May God have mercy on the great deceased and place him in spacious gardens and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.