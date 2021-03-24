Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, mourned the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him.

His Highness said on Twitter: “May God have mercy on the deceased of the great nation, my brother Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid .. With his departure the UAE loses one of its loyal men, after a life full of humanitarian and patriotic work… And forgiveness ».