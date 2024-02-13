His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, received today His Excellency Engineer Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, Prime Minister of the National Unity Government in Libya, who is on a working visit to the UAE during which he will participate in the World Government Summit 2024, which is being held in Dubai..

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, His Highness and the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government discussed cooperation relations between the UAE and Libya in various economic and development fields and opportunities for developing them in a way that contributes to achieving the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries for development and prosperity..

The meeting also touched on the work of the World Government Summit and the importance of the topics it raises, which aim to anticipate the future of governments and contribute to building a better future for societies and countries by enabling decision-makers to enhance their readiness for the future..

His Excellency Engineer Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba expressed his thanks to the UAE for inviting his country to participate in the work of the World Government Summit, noting the importance of the summit as a global platform for dialogue on developing government work in the world for the benefit of its peoples..