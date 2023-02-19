His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, met in Ashgabat with His Excellency Sardar Berdymukhamedov, President of friendly Turkmenistan.
At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness conveyed to the President of Turkmenistan the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his sincere wishes for the leadership and people of Turkmenistan for further progress, prosperity and development, as His Highness pays special attention to developing these relations and advancing them towards horizons. broader, in order to achieve development and prosperity for the peoples of the two friendly countries.
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and gratitude to the leadership and people of Turkmenistan for the warm reception and hospitality, and the great effort they made to make His Highness’s visit to their friendly country a success.
The two sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in light of the positive results of the visit of His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Senate and National Leader of Turkmenistan, to the UAE, and the joint statement issued on its occasion, which affirmed the two countries’ keenness to strengthen their relations and move forward towards implementing major joint projects and developing Constructive cooperation in vital sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and the financial and banking sectors.
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan had left the capital, Ashgabat, after a short visit to Turkmenistan. Upon his departure, His Highness was seen off by His Excellency Sardar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and a number of senior officials in Turkmenistan.
