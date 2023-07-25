His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, made a telephone conversation today with His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, during which he congratulated him on the occasion of his birthday.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere congratulations and wishes to His Excellency for good health and happiness and for the friendly people of the Republic of Uzbekistan for further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Excellency.