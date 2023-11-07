His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, launched the “National Gender Balance Platform” to be an effective tool for measuring and monitoring gender balance data and projects in the federal and local governments.

This came while His Highness attended part of the “Gender Balance Session” that was held yesterday, with the participation of the Secretaries-General of the Executive Councils in the Emirates of the State, and members of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, as part of the work agenda of the annual meetings of the UAE government in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the achievements achieved in the field of gender balance in the UAE, praising the efforts of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, and all ministries and federal agencies, and their work together during the last period within one work team to achieve the national goals directed by His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also directed the Emirates Council for Gender Balance to work on developing more initiatives with the private sector and involving it in the National Platform for Gender Balance, to enhance gender balance, keeping pace with the achievements achieved at the government level. His Highness said: “The private sector is a major partner in continuing the country’s development process, and we want it to be a partner in the national goals related to gender balance, and to enhance the UAE’s position as a global model in this field.”

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, said that the national platform for gender balance comes within several initiatives that the Council is working on. It is currently being implemented, to establish gender balance at the state level, and bring the UAE to the list of the best countries in the world in this field, in fulfillment of the vision and directives of our wise leadership.

Her Highness praised the initiatives launched by the wise leadership to consolidate the position of women as a major partner in shaping the future of the country, and strengthening them with legislation and policies that support the application of best international practices and standards in the work environment, as all these efforts contributed to consolidating the economic, political and social participation of women, and improving the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness indicators. This reflects the UAE’s efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Her Highness indicated that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance works according to well-thought-out plans, in cooperation with strategic partners locally and globally to achieve these goals.

She stressed that the national platform for monitoring gender balance performance will contribute to enhancing the culture of gender balance as an established institutional value in the government and private sectors, as local governments are full of many projects and initiatives that enhance the UAE’s distinguished path in gender balance.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that this initiative culminates areas of cooperation between the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and local governments, which during the recent period witnessed the organization of joint workshops with a number of executive councils in the country, in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office in The Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, to enhance the work environment that supports the concept of balance at the state level, and to preserve the gains and achievements it has achieved in this file.

In turn, Vice President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, said that this platform will serve as an effective tool for measuring and monitoring gender balance data, projects and achievements in the federal government, local governments and the private sector, and it has been developed in accordance with the UAE government’s performance system in data management and governance. The performance of the indicators and projects that the Emirates Council for Gender Balance seeks to benefit from, as part of its efforts to propose and develop effective and influential policies that enhance the global position of the UAE in this field.

She added that the workshops that were organized, in cooperation with the executive councils of local governments during the last period, included introducing the framework for measuring the results of the gender balance index at the federal government level, and the possibilities of benefiting from it in the work environment of local governments, and the views of local governments will be taken into account during the next stage. In the process of entering data into the national platform for gender balance, and areas of development and improvement, which will contribute to formulating effective policies and strategies that benefit society as a whole.

She explained that the platform includes a central display panel for gender balance data in the federal and local governments, and a system for governing performance data, projects, and targets. The initiative will allow the UAE to enhance its government experience and consolidate its position as a leading country that provides the highest standards of life for all residents.

Mansour bin Zayed:

• The joint efforts of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the federal and local government agencies contribute effectively to achieving national goals.

Manal Bint Mohammed:

• The initiatives and policies launched by the wise leadership led to consolidating the economic, social and political participation of women and improving the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness indicators.

Mona Al Marri:

• The platform was developed in accordance with the UAE government’s performance system in managing and governing data and projects.