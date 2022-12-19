His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, launched the first session of the “Nafes” award for the year 2022-2023, under the slogan “Compete and Excellence”, with the aim of encouraging positive competition between the sector’s establishments. Specialization in the field of Emiratisation by honoring the establishments that have achieved the goals of Emiratisation, as well as celebrating the distinguished Emirati cadres working in this sector.

The award comes a year after the launch of the “Nafes” program within the package of fifty projects, to be a driving force for the development of the national economy system by strengthening partnership between the government and private sectors, empowering the private sector and consolidating its role as a main engine in the development process of the UAE.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed stressed the importance of the role played by “Nafes” during the first year of its launch in highlighting the advantages of working in the private sector, and encouraging Emirati citizens to search for promising professional opportunities within private establishments, thus contributing to strengthening their presence as a workforce. Influencing and contributing to the advancement of this sector and the consolidation of its role in advancing the economic development of the state.

His Highness also affirmed that the leadership of the UAE considers youth the true wealth of the nation, and works to achieve their aspirations and give them a decent life that suits them. His Highness indicated that the UAE government is keen to achieve the goals of Emiratisation in the private sector, and to translate the directives of the leadership by honoring the establishments that have achieved the goals. Emiratization and distinguished national cadres in the private sector.

For his part, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mannan Al Awar, said, “The award is an affirmation of our wise leadership’s interest in the priority of the Emiratisation file. It is also a great impetus for the success of Emiratisation policies in the private sector and an affirmation at the same time that the interaction of this sector with initiatives and programs.” Nafes “is a major requirement and a main driver for achieving the goals, based on being a strategic partner of the government in the development process of the UAE.”

Al-Awar expressed his confidence in the positive impact that the award will achieve in “in terms of motivating private sector establishments to achieve Emiratization goals at a higher pace, and in return encouraging Emirati cadres working in this vital and important sector to prove their competitiveness, competence and capabilities in their various job positions, which contributes to the efforts made to upgrade the system.” National human development so that its active and leading participation in the strategic economic sectors, present and future.

For his part, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, indicated that the “Nafes Award”, which is sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to shed light on successful experiences according to three main levels that align with the leadership’s aspirations and support the country’s efforts to empower Emirati competencies. To occupy distinguished positions in the private sector institutions in its various sectors and fields.

He said, “This award is a stimulus for the efforts of private enterprises to achieve the goals of Emiratisation, and to provide excellent job opportunities through which national talents stand out, to contribute to achieving economic growth, and to lead the comprehensive development process in the country, towards new horizons of excellence and leadership. It also sheds light on The successful experiences of national cadres working in the private sector, who were able to prove their worth as vital and effective forces capable of bringing about positive change in various economic sectors, in addition to celebrating our strategic partners who had an active role in the success of the plans of the Nafes program.

Cooperation was made with the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program to ensure the alignment of the award categories and criteria and the mechanism used for evaluation with government directives and international best practices and standards to ensure the governance of the evaluation process, promote the concepts of institutional and individual excellence, and consolidate the principles and culture of excellence in the private sector to support the Emiratisation file, raise the performance of national competencies and enhance their productivity in the private sector. various fields. The result of this cooperation was three main levels of the award. The first level includes private companies, the second targets individuals, and the third targets the strategic partners of the Council.

The first level includes private companies registered on the Nafes platform that have achieved Emiratisation targets according to the following sub-categories: the category of large companies that employ 1,000 employees or more, the category of medium companies that employ between 500 and 999 employees, and the category of small companies that employ less than 499 employees. an employee.

The mechanism for selecting the winning companies will be fully automated through the performance management system, which will depend on the percentage of achieving Emiratization targets in accordance with the criteria set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Companies are not required to submit any documents or fill out applications for nomination.

The second level, “individuals category”, includes each of the following specialized categories: nursing jobs, medical jobs, financial jobs, legal jobs, retail jobs, programming jobs, supervisory/leadership jobs, administrative jobs, professional jobs and trainees in an experience program. Where a door will be opened Participation is for all citizens working in the private sector via the website www.nafis.gov.ae, and they can fill out the electronic nomination application and attach the required documents, after which applications will be evaluated impartially through the evaluation team accredited by the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme, and selection criteria have been determined. The winners focused on 3 main axes: “performance and continuous learning, adaptation and positive citizenship, results and achievements.”

As for the third level, “Strategic Partners”, this category was allocated to the appreciation of partners from government and semi-governmental sector institutions, in appreciation of their efforts and their complementary role in supporting Nafes programs and their contributions to achieving the Council’s vision regarding the Emiratisation file.

The results of the award will be announced during the first quarter of 2023, according to the approved schedule, and more details about the award will be announced at a later time.