His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, inaugurated yesterday the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX”, which will last for five days, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

This year’s edition coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of the pioneering event, which is considered one of the most important defense exhibitions in the world, and the largest in the region.

65 countries are participating in the current session, an increase of 10% over the previous session and 200% compared to the first edition in 1993, while the number of national pavilions has increased to 41, with a growth rate of 17% compared to the previous session.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the activities of the seventh edition of the Naval Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

His Highness, accompanied by Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, inspected a number of participating national and international naval vessels and pavilions that showcase the latest developments in the marine defense industries sector in terms of technology and systems.

His Highness exchanged conversations with the participants about their latest exhibits and their most important innovations in the field of defense and marine military industries, including advanced systems, mechanisms and parts.

His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the “NAVDEX” exhibition provides a specialized global platform for national and international companies operating in the field of maritime defense industries to display their latest technologies and services in this field, in addition to providing opportunities for partnerships between major international companies specialized in the maritime defense and security industries sector. marine.

His Highness praised the level of national participation and its distinguished presence in this year’s editions of the “NAVDEX” and “IDEX” exhibitions.