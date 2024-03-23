His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, participated in the Ramadan Iftar celebration, which was organized by the Presidential Office for its employees as part of its keenness to enhance communication between employees during the holy month and build a distinguished work environment..

During the ceremony held at the Emirates Palace Hotel, His Highness exchanged congratulations and wishes with the employees on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan… praying to God Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings for the UAE and its people, and to perpetuate the UAE’s glory and prosperity, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him“.

They also exchanged conversations about the meeting being a good occasion to celebrate the atmosphere of the holy month of Ramadan and the values ​​of communication and compassion it carries..

Participating in the breakfast were His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Development Affairs and the Families of Martyrs, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Ahmed Mohammed Al Himiri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Office, and a number of One of the senior officials in the office.