Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, yesterday evening, toured the “IDEX 2021” exhibition currently held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), with wide international participation. His Highness inspected a number of the pavilions of the companies participating in the exhibition, which display the latest developments in the defense industries sector in terms of technology and advanced equipment, and his Highness spoke with the exhibitors about the technologies and modern parts participating in the exhibition.

His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Faris Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Counselor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.