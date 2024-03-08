His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, officially opened the “Naqa” seawater desalination plant, which was established in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and is considered one of the largest seawater desalination projects with a reverse osmosis system in the region. the world.

The station has a capacity of 150 million gallons of desalinated water per day, and operates according to the independent producer system.

The opening was attended by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Union Water and Electricity Company, Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the CEO of the company, Engineer Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, the Director of Operations, Eman Al Khatri, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from the CEO of the company and the work team in charge of the project, about the mechanism of the station’s work and the stages of its implementation. The first phase was completed and the station was opened experimentally with a daily production capacity of 50 million gallons during the second half of 2021, while the second phase was completed and the station began operating. With its full production capacity of 150 million gallons per day in late 2022.

This huge project was implemented in partnership between Union Water and Electricity Company, Mubadala Investment Company, and ACWA Power from Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We are proud of the completion of the (Naqaa) station project, which is an embodiment of the UAE’s approach and the vision of its leadership in ensuring sustainable water resources for future generations,” noting that the project represents an important step towards enhancing the country’s ability to face future challenges. In the water sector, it reinforces the UAE’s proactive approach in planning for a sustainable future.

His Highness added that, in light of the UAE leadership’s interest in the water security issue, and its tireless efforts in pressing issues related to the water sector, the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative,” which was recently announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, came to confront Water scarcity. His Highness pointed out that the inauguration of the “Naqa” station confirms the UAE’s firm commitment to achieving real steps on the ground that support these trends, and also expresses the leadership’s commitment to achieving sustainability and well-being for our people.

During the opening of the station, His Highness praised the national competencies of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, stressing the importance of continuing to develop national capabilities in all vital sectors, especially the water sector, with the need to support research, development and innovation efforts in this field.

For his part, Suhail Al Mazrouei expressed his deep appreciation for the wise leadership, which provided unlimited support for water sector infrastructure development projects, and thus the necessary ingredients to achieve important achievements in this sector, which contribute to strengthening the position of the UAE and achieving the well-being of its citizens.

He added, “The Naqaa station, with its huge production capacity of about 50 billion gallons annually, represents a strong addition to the infrastructure of the water sector in the Emirates, and is considered a major tributary in this sector, sufficient to meet the needs of about two million residents in the northern regions of the country.” He stressed that the new station not only enhances the water security of the Emirates, but also supports the achievement of national strategies for sustainability in their comprehensive sense.

In turn, Yousef Al Ali said that the “Naqaa” station is one of the most important strategic projects that the Union Water and Electricity Company is proud to have completed and finally brought into service with its full production capacity.

He added that the company worked over a period of about 13 years, within a long-term systematic plan, which includes ambitious targets to gradually abandon the least efficient thermal technologies, and reduce the carbon footprint by about 75%, while achieving an acceptable balance between standards of efficiency, cost, and environmental preservation.

A strategic water security project

The “Naqa” station was launched after the announcement of the National Water Security Strategy in 2017, and the station represents one of the most important strategic projects that translates the leadership’s vision regarding achieving water security in the Emirates, given its role in sustaining fresh water supplies and reducing the water scarcity index. The most important declared objectives of establishing the station were to meet the growing demand for water supplies in the northern regions of the country, where the Union Water and Electricity Company provides its services, in support of various consumer sectors in those regions, and to accelerate economic growth there.