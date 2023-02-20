His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, inaugurated today the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2023”, in its sixteenth session, which will last for 5 days, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.
This year’s edition coincides with the 30th anniversary of the launch of the pioneering event, which is one of the most important defense exhibitions in the world and the largest in the region.
65 countries are participating in the current session, an increase of 10% over the previous session and 200% compared to the first edition in 1993, while the number of national pavilions has increased to 41, with a growth rate of 17% compared to the previous session.
