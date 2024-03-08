His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office, officially opened the “Naqa” seawater desalination plant, which was established in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and which is one of the largest seawater desalination projects using the system. Reverse osmosis in the world.

The station has a capacity of 150 million gallons of desalinated water per day and operates according to the independent producer system.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Union Water and Electricity Company, Engineer Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of the company, Eman Al Khatri, Director of Operations, and a number of senior officials. His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from the CEO of the company and the work team in charge of the project, about the mechanism of the station’s work and the stages of its implementation. The first phase was completed and the station was opened experimentally with a daily production capacity of 50 million gallons during the second half of 2021, while the second phase was completed and the station began operating. With its full production capacity of 150 million gallons per day by the end of 2022.

This huge project was implemented in partnership between Union Water and Electricity Company, Mubadala Investment Company, and ACWA Power Company from the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We are proud of the completion of the “Naqaa” station project, which is an embodiment of the UAE’s approach and the vision of its leadership in ensuring sustainable water resources for future generations,” explaining that the project represents an important step towards enhancing the country’s ability to face future challenges in The water sector, and enhances the UAE’s proactive approach in planning for a sustainable future.

His Highness added that, in light of the UAE leadership’s interest in the water security file and its tireless efforts in pressing issues related to the water sector, the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” was recently announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to confront water scarcity. His Highness pointed out that the inauguration of the “Naqa” station confirms the UAE’s firm commitment to taking real steps on the ground that support these trends, and also expresses the leadership’s commitment to achieving sustainability and well-being for our people.

During the opening of the station, His Highness praised the national competencies of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, stressing the importance of continuing to develop national capabilities in all vital sectors, especially the water sector, with the need to support research, development and innovation efforts in this field.

For his part, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei expressed his deep appreciation for the wise leadership, which provided unlimited support for water sector infrastructure development projects, and thus the necessary ingredients to achieve important achievements in this sector, which contribute to strengthening the position of the UAE and achieving the well-being of its citizens.

His Excellency added: “The Naqaa station, with its huge production capacity of about 50 billion gallons annually, represents a strong addition to the infrastructure of the water sector in the Emirates, and is considered a major tributary in this sector sufficient to meet the needs of about 2 million residents in the northern regions of the country.” He stressed that the new station not only enhances the water security of the Emirates, but also supports the achievement of national strategies towards achieving sustainability in its comprehensive sense.

His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure praised the continuous efforts of the Union Water and Electricity Company in supporting the achievement of national targets in the water sector on the one hand, and reducing the carbon footprint and strengthening national efforts to combat climate change on the other hand, through its firm commitment to applying the latest environmentally friendly technologies in the design and implementation of Its projects, such as the “Naqaa” station, which relies on advanced technologies, are an example of the national trend towards innovation and efficiency.

For his part, Engineer Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of the Union Water and Electricity Company, explained that the “Naqa” station is one of the most important strategic projects that the “Union Water and Electricity” Company is proud to have completed and brought into service at its full production capacity recently.

He added that the company worked over a period of time of about 13 years, within a long-term systematic plan, which includes ambitious targets to gradually abandon the least efficient thermal technologies, and reduce the carbon footprint by 75%, while achieving an acceptable balance between standards of efficiency, cost, and environmental preservation. Within this plan, a number of high-efficiency stations were implemented, such as the Al-Zora stations in Ajman and Ghalila stations in Ras Al Khaimah, and with the entry of the “Naqa” station into service, the process of complete conversion to high-efficiency reverse osmosis technology was completed.

Al Ali stressed that the “Naqaa” station will play a major role in translating the vision of the wise leadership regarding water security in the Emirates and achieving the high goals of its strategy in this field by 2036, expressing his pride in the role played by the “Union Water and Electricity Company” in this sector, through the strategic partnership. Which brings it together with many parties concerned with achieving this ambitious national vision, most notably the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

– Purity… a strategic water security project

“Naqa” was launched after the announcement of the National Water Security Strategy in 2017. The station represents one of the most important strategic projects that translates the leadership’s vision for achieving water security in the Emirates, given its role in sustaining fresh water supplies and reducing the water scarcity index. The most important goals were The purpose of establishing the station is to meet the growing demand for water supplies in the northern regions of the country, where the Union Water and Electricity Company provides its services, in support of the various consumer sectors in those regions and to accelerate economic growth there.

– Innovative production and operating techniques

Naqaa station relies on alternative and innovative technologies aimed at reducing the amount of energy consumed in operation, the most prominent of which are variable frequency converters (VFD), which allow controlling the motors according to the needs of the operating processes, and pressure exchanger (PX) technology through which energy is converted from Returned (salty) water to the water feeding the membranes, which are techniques that reduced the rates of electrical energy consumed in operating the station by up to 60%.

– A package of support and absorption projects

The establishment and implementation of the “Naqa” station coincided with the implementation of a package of projects for the water sector to support its outputs and absorb its production, which included projects to increase the water storage capacity, the most important of which is the Al-Kharijah Storage and Distribution Center with a storage capacity of up to 180 million gallons, in addition to pumping stations, and a number of transportation and distribution networks.

– A comprehensive production management system

The water produced from the station is managed through an integrated system to control flows and pressures, starting from the main pumping stations, through the transmission lines, to the strategic storage centers, and from there to the distribution networks, all the way to the final consumer.

The station’s production is subject to a comprehensive distribution program that includes all the regions in which “Union Water and Electricity” Company provides its services. The distribution mechanism according to this program depends on a number of factors through which the quantity allocated to each region is determined, such as the volume of demand, and the results of studies and analysis of its future expectations.

– Strict quality assurance procedures

Union Water and Electricity Company is keen to implement strict standard procedures to ensure the quality of water produced from the station and distributed to consumers, in accordance with national requirements on the one hand, and on the other hand, specifications and standards for potable water issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as periodic sterilization of lines. tanks, and periodic and random measurement tests.