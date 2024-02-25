Today, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office, congratulated sister Kuwait, the Emir, the government, and the people, on the occasion of National Day..

His Highness said, through his account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate sister Kuwait, the Emir, the government and the people, on the occasion of National Day… UAE-Kuwaiti relations are based on a long history of brotherhood and cooperation, and the leaderships of the two countries are keen to push them forward for the good and prosperity of the two brotherly peoples.. May God protect Kuwait and grant it pride and prosperity.”