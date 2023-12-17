His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, blessed Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah…and wished him success in leading the sisterly State of Kuwait for the good of the Kuwaiti people and the continuation of their progress and prosperity.

His Highness said, in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah… and I ask God Almighty for his success in leading the sisterly State of Kuwait for the good of the Kuwaiti people and continuing the path of progress and prosperity… We are keen to strengthen the bonds of our relations.” Firm brotherhood and working together for the future of our two countries and achieving the aspirations of our two brotherly peoples.”