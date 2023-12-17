His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, said: I congratulate my brother Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah… and I ask God Almighty for his success in leading the sisterly State of Kuwait for the good of the Kuwaiti people and continuing the path of progress and prosperity. We are keen to strengthen the bonds of our established fraternal relations and work together for the future of our two countries and achieve the aspirations of our two brotherly peoples.