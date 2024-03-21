His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, congratulated mothers in the Emirates and the world on Mother’s Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: I congratulate mothers in the Emirates and the world on “Mother’s Day”. We celebrate this occasion to confirm our pride in their role in raising generations and building the cohesive family that forms the nucleus of a good society and a developed nation. On this occasion, we extend a greeting of thanks and appreciation to the mother. .. A symbol of sacrifice, wisdom and giving