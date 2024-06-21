His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, published through his official account on the “X” platform on the occasion of “International Father’s Day”, a picture accompanied by the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, May God have mercy on him, His Highness attached it to a blog in which he said: “On (International Father’s Day) we recall the noble paternal values ​​​​established by the father, Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him. He was, and still is, a role model for us, with his beautiful workmanship, sincerity, wisdom, and compassion.”