Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, affirmed that “Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work” is an occasion in which we remember the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him, in establishing the approach of giving . His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a tweet on his official account on Twitter, said: “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work” is an occasion in which we remember the role of the late Sheikh Zayed, God willing, in establishing the approach of giving and giving, and the path that he set for those after him. Our leadership and our people followed him until the UAE became a pioneer in giving and a model for humanitarian work.