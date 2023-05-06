Marrakesh (Union)

The horse racing circuit in Marrakesh, Morocco, will host, on Sunday, the activities of the racing festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and it is expected that the “Emirates Day Abu Dhabi” will witness a large audience of fans of purebred Arab horse racing, and the competitions will be led by the Grand Prix of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, And the Cup of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, in addition to the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, with a total prize pool of 550,000 Moroccan dirhams, with 34 horses competing for it.

The holding of the festival races comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. It is an important international event that is being organized in many countries, and aims to promote purebred Arabian horse races all over the world. The unprecedented event is organized by the Royal Company to encourage the Persians, Source, under the auspices of the 15th edition of the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival. The Morocco stage is considered one of the main stages of the unprecedented global festival.

The Zayed Cup was dedicated to purebred Arabian horses at the age of 4 years and over, for a distance of 1900 meters, and its total prizes amounted to 320,000 Moroccan dirhams, during which 11 horses compete, most notably “Ghassan” of the Atlas Farm, and “Arames de Jeon” by Youssef Hawar, and “Marcani Val.” To the farm of Val.

The Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Cup race for a distance of 1900 meters, with a prize of 160,000 Moroccan dirhams, attracts 16 horses led by “Nour Hadi” for the rulers of Zakaria, “Mayada Atlas” for the Atlas farm, and “Barak” for its owner, Lilia Shirkawi.

The Al Wathba Farm Cup for a distance of 1,600 meters, with a prize money of 70,000 Moroccan dirhams, was allocated to emerging horses at the age of only three years, and tops the list of 7 horses, “Basit Atlas” for the Atlas Farm, “Mamouni Val” for Taleb Rabia, and “Bacharia Val” for the Farm. omen.

A new version of the event will be held at the Marrakech horse racing circuit, in partnership between Morocco and the UAE in the field of purebred Arabian horse racing. Since 2017, the Marrakech horse racing circuit has been hosting the racing festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The festival includes the crown jewel of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed Cup, the Cup of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Al Wathba Cup “Stallions”, and the International Forum for Arabian Horse Racing.

The first races of the festival started strongly last January 11, when new races were added in this season 2023, and 152 local and international races are being organized around the world, including races that have been upgraded to classified categories, including races for the first category, races for the second category, and others for the third.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the National Archives and Library, the main partner, Mubadala, the official partner, National Feed the Strategic Partner, Emirates Airlines, the official carrier, and Etisalat, the official partner.