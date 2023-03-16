Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, witnessed the activities of the “National Competition for Emirates Skills”, which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. Mother of the Emirates”, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The National Emirates Skills Competition” embodies the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE to empower Emirati youth, nurture their talents, qualify them for excellence in the labor market, and provide them with the knowledge and capabilities necessary to excel in their career path, in order to contribute effectively. In building the state and achieving its leadership in various fields of development and fields of development. His Highness valued the efforts of those in charge of the competition and the level it has reached in discovering and nurturing the talents of the people of the state, and keeping pace with their distinguished capabilities in all technical and professional fields, praising the pivotal role played by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, which supervises the organization of the competition, in encouraging Young people to excel, train them for creativity and innovation, and qualify them for leadership in various businesses and professions.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured during which he learned about the activities of the “National Competition for Emirates Skills”, and listened to an explanation about the various activities related to the competition, given by Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and briefed His Highness on the technical capabilities available to the Institute and its role in developing students’ skills in technical and vocational fields, and advanced technology projects. His Highness’s tour included a visit to several important skills, including mobile robots, maintenance of aircraft engines, industrial control systems, sculpture, computer turning, automotive technology, artificial intelligence, electrical connections, and other important skills. His Highness was also briefed on the “Future Programmer” initiative, which highlights 100 Emirati programmers from the sixth to twelfth grades. The activities of the launch of the 14th edition of the competition were attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Protocol and Strategic Narration Authority, and a number of officials in the education sector.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi said on this occasion that the great attention given by the wise leadership to developing the skills of young people of the country constitutes the basis on which the center’s strategy is based in order to qualify national competencies specialized in all vital sectors, and support their excellence and success in their future work and career, praising With the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the activities and programs of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training and to improve the level of education in the center. He pointed out that the activities of the “Emirates National Skills Competition” focus on the requirements of the labor market, and aim to prepare an Emirati team ready to compete globally in the Global Skills Competition, and other international forums that celebrate innovators and those with distinguished skills. The current edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition, which will last for 3 days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), attracts more than 300 students competing in 23 engineering and technological skills.

The conclusion of the events.. and the results today

The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training concluded yesterday the fourteenth session of the National Competition for Emirates Skills 2023, organized by Abu Dhabi Technical Center at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Development Foundation. The family, “Mother of the Emirates”, during the period from 13-15 March, with the participation of 331 young men and women from the Emirates with specialized skills, who presented high competitive levels in 23 engineering and technological skills, and their results are scheduled to be announced today.

His Excellency Engineer Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology, accompanied by Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, toured all the pavilions of the competition, where Al Hammadi praised the high organization of the competition, and the high performance presented by UAE youth in various engineering skills. And technological and industrial, which confirms their possession of high and advanced capabilities, pointing out that the Emirates skills system has an influential and active role in society and the economy, in line with the achievement of national goals.