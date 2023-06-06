His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Educational Award, affirmed that the education sector in the United Arab Emirates enjoys the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Head of State, who views education as the basis for human development and the main pillar of the country’s renaissance project.

His Highness said: “The education system in the country records outstanding achievements every day in terms of caring for the elements of the educational process, including students, teachers, school leaders, curricula, programs, teaching plans, and infrastructure that promote creativity, leadership, and innovation, in accordance with the best international practices applied in advanced education systems in the world.” “.

His Highness affirmed the pioneering role played by the “Khalifa Award for Education” in spreading the culture of excellence in the educational field locally, regionally and internationally. Support and motivate the various workers in the field and community institutions related to educational affairs.

He said, “The addition of (early education) to the areas of the award, for the first time this year, is a translation of the care and attention witnessed by the childhood and early education sector in the United Arab Emirates by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State,” may God protect him. And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, the rulers of the Emirates, as the UAE pays great attention to this sector through an advanced system of legislation We hope that the Khalifa International Award for Early Education will contribute to transferring the Emirati model of early childhood care to the world, and shedding light on the most prominent experiences, research and specialized studies in this field worldwide.”

This came in a statement by His Highness on the occasion of honoring the winners of the “Khalifa Award for Education” in its sixteenth session 2023, at a ceremony held at the “Emirates Palace” in Abu Dhabi, under his patronage, and in honor of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak. Al Nahyan, who honored the 41 male and female winners, 25 of them at the local level, 12 at the Arab world level, and 4 at the international level. This year, honoring also included businessman Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Ghurair, founder of the “Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation”; This is in appreciation of his outstanding efforts and contributions in improving the education system at the local, regional and international levels.