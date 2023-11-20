His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, affirmed that “continuing to develop the health system, through innovation and the latest technologies, is a top priority for the UAE,” His Highness pointed out in a “blog” published yesterday on the platform “X” is always keen to provide the highest levels of health care in health facilities within the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the opening of the “Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapies 2023” conference in Abu Dhabi, which is organized by the “Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center”, one of the centers affiliated with the “PureHealth” group.

On the sidelines of the conference, he met with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center team and a number of international speakers at the conference, along with five recoveries from the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, including the first patient who was treated with genetically modified immune cells known as CAR-T manufactured locally in the UAE, and the recovered people who underwent surgery. Bone marrow transplantation to treat leukemia, hereditary Krabbe disease, leukemia, and multiple sclerosis at the center.

His Highness was briefed on the latest developments and achievements of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center and future projects specialized in stem cells and regenerative medicine, most notably the regeneration of pancreatic cells with stem cells, the use of brain stem cells to treat neurological diseases, and the focus on multiple sclerosis.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center team and the continuous support that the center receives from the wise leadership.

The opening was also attended by Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Farhan Malik, CEO of Pure Health, senior government officials, leaders of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center and Pure Health Group, as well as officials from the healthcare sector.

More than 60 speakers, including senior doctors, researchers and scientists from more than 15 countries, including the United States of America, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Korea and others, will participate in the conference, who discussed advancing innovation and cooperation in bone marrow transplantation, cell therapy and regenerative medicine during more than 64 scientific lectures. , attended by more than 1,500 healthcare professionals.

The conference is the first of its kind in the UAE to combine bone marrow transplantation, cell therapies and regenerative medicine, and supports the vision of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center towards creating a qualitative shift in healthcare globally through innovation.

Conference President and Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplantation Program at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, said: “We thank the wise leadership for their interest in improving the medical sector in the country and supporting innovation in health care. We also extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.” For his attendance at the conference, which witnessed deep and important discussions, and presented our experiences and expertise gained from the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center.

She added that the conference represents an ideal platform to communicate with international experts to explore the latest advanced technologies in this field, which promise positive long-term results on the lives of patients in the UAE and the world.

She pointed out that the sessions included many topics, including challenges in treating acute leukemia and immune diseases, the latest developments in stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine, and new perspectives on cancer immunotherapy, in addition to the latest treatments targeting cancerous diseases, including “tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte” treatments. , treatment with genetically modified immune cells known as CAR-T, and others.

She said that such scientific conferences contribute to making significant progress in patient care and treatment outcomes globally. As we are an accredited center of excellence in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and a pioneer in stem cell treatment and research, the conference is part of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center’s mission towards the medical community. It provides them with a platform to exchange knowledge and continue learning about local and global medical developments.

For his part, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, Dr. Yendre Ventura, said, “In line with the priorities of the wise leadership… the center plays an active role in advancing medical education and research at the regional level,” praising the state leadership’s support for the center, which contributes to continuing Making great strides at the global level.

He pointed out that the conference achieved great success by hosting prominent figures from the world of bone marrow transplantation and cell therapy in Abu Dhabi to explore the promising future of stem cell therapy, through unprecedented progress in medicine and opening avenues for research that changes the lives of patients.

He added that the participants worked on case studies and pioneering research, including the experiences of our patients, such as manufacturing the first treatment with genetically modified immune cells known as CAR-T in the UAE, and the ongoing clinical research conducted by the Abu Dhabi Cell Center to treat multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and others, which is expected to lead to Progress and innovation in the field of stem cell science and research.

He added: “We are confident that the conference will help shape the future of bone marrow transplantation and cell therapy and make a lasting difference in the lives of patients around the world.”

By highlighting cell therapy and bone marrow transplantation, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center also shared stories about patients’ journeys towards recovery, as Abdullah Rudil, the first patient to receive UAECell19 cell-infused spray treatment during the “Covid-19” pandemic, shared his story of renewed hope, while Fatima Haboob spoke about her ability to walk independently after a successful bone marrow transplant to treat multiple sclerosis at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre. Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman Al Jabri was the first Emirati patient to undergo a bone marrow transplant to treat leukemia a few years ago. The father of the adult Fatima spoke. Three months away from the odds before a bone marrow transplant could be performed to treat Krabbe disease, an extremely rare genetic disease.

The child, Murad Al-Halabi, who was diagnosed with leukemia for the second time, expressed his optimism after he became the first patient to undergo treatment with genetically modified immune cells known as CAR-T in the UAE.

It also hosted the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s 2023 Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapies Conference, which aims to improve the lives of people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

At the conclusion of the Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapies 2023 Conference, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center announced the organization of the second edition of the event on the 26th and 27th of October 2024.

1500

Participants and 60 international and local experts participate in the first conference of its kind on bone marrow transplantation, cell therapies and regenerative medicine.