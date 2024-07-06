His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, congratulated the UAE leadership, government, people and Muslims on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “I congratulate the UAE, its leadership, government, people, and Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the New Hijri Year.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on God Almighty to “make this a year of goodness, peace and development for our beloved country and the entire world.”